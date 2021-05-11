Anna University to conduct re-exam

CHENNAI

11 May 2021 11:00 IST

All students, even those who had qualified, may re-take the November-December 2020 exams; decision likely to benefit close to 4 lakh students

Anna University will conduct again the end-semester exams of November/December 2020, the results of which were released in February this year.

Students, who had paid the exam fees, may retake the exams and those who had not paid the exam fees during the previous exam session may pay the fees and take the exams, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy announced on Monday.

Candidates who had appeared for the exams and had qualified can also take the exams. Students who had paid the fees for the exams are exempted from paying the fees again. The decision to allow all students to re-take the test followed complaints against evaluation, resulting in many students failing or scoring low marks. The students, especially those in the pre-final and final years were concerned as it would affect their job prospects, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ponmudy said the exams would be held online for three hours. The university had reduced the duration of the exam to 90 minutes during the pandemic.

On the pattern of the exam, the Minister said the same pattern would be followed. According to him, the decision would benefit four lakh students who will take the exams this semester.

As for the 11 lakh students in other programmes in various universities, the exams will begin on May 25. The individual universities will provide the notification respectively, he said.

To a question on the National Education Policy, he said the State’s rights would be protected and that the policy would not be introduced at the cost of the State’s rights.