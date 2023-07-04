Anna University to conduct hackathon for solutions to problems in refrigeration and cold chains

July 04, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Atal Incubation Centre-Anna University (AIC-AU) Incubation Foundation, Chennai, and The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) along with the Refcold India organising committee, will conduct a hackathon in the run up to Refcold 2023, a refrigeration and cold chain exhibition to be held at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, from October 12 to 14.

The hackathon aims to involve entrepreneurs, startups and students and seeks solutions to five key problems in refrigeration and cold chain businesses. So far, 50 teams have registered. AIC-AU Incubation Foundation facilities will be made available to select teams to come up with prototypes. A jury will select the best solutions and display them at the innovation zone in the exhibition.

Teams can send in their synopsis and team details to annaincubator@gmail.com.

Though India is a leading producer of vegetables, fruits, eggs, milk and dairy products besides being a seafood manufacturer and exporter, “our biggest problems have been the huge wastage of food rendering it unprofitable for the producer, immediately on production,” said P. Uma Maheswari, chief executive officer of the AIC-AU Incubation Foundation. As a result, the cost of products rises steeply for the consumers, when foods are unseasonal. By introducing refrigeration and cold chains, this sector could attain self-sufficiency, she pointed out.

“ISHRAE has recognised this need and has been conducting exhibitions on refrigeration and cold chain annually. After successful stints in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad the sixth edition of Refcold India will be held in Chennai,” she added.

The Chennai edition is being jointly organised by ISHRAE and Informa markets.