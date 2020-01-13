Anna University tightens regulations for Ph.D. candidates and guides

Anna University’s Ph.D. regulations have been revised and new rules have been included from this year. Research students will have to now do their first-year course work along with Master’s students. Ph.D. students will do their special elective programme along with regular students instead of ‘directed study’ with their research guides.

Earlier, Ph.D. students were allowed to take a break of up to two years but under the new norms, students will get only one year. Since the students get as much as seven years in the normal course to complete their Ph.D., it was decided that the two-year break rule would be dispensed with, according to professors.

The decision to do away with directed study was taken in order to to promote transparency, said K.P. Jaya, director for the Centre for Research. University professors felt that the move would also allow fellow students to assess the calibre of the research scholars, she said.

Another major change in the regulation is that during their course work, Ph.D. candidates should publish at least one research paper in a listed journal and must have a total CGPA of 7 to graduate. Earlier, it was 6.5. With the University adopting the Choice-Based Credit System format the grading had to reflect the flexibility it offered, officials said.

The Ph.D. regulations for 2020-21 will apply to students to be admitted from this academic year. The University admits Ph.D. candidates in January and July.

A forum of senior professors from the University, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, besides a couple of principals of affiliated colleges, drafted the regulations.

“We should follow ethical practices. University faculty members are genuine but it is necessary to make the process transparent,” explained Ms. Jaya, about the changes.

The University has also tightened the rules for aspiring guides/supervisors. Only professors who have published at least five papers in peer-reviewed journals listed by the University can apply for guide-ship. Aspiring associate professors or assistant professors should have published three and two research papers each post their Ph.D. graduation to be eligible to guide research scholars.

Since 2013m the number of research students enrolling for Ph.D. has risen steadily. The University now has 1,200 Ph.D. students on its rolls. The new regulations were introduced at a meeting with research scholars of the University in December by Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa.