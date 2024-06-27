GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anna University signs pact with Wipro to offer skill-based training in VLSI

Students will be offered internships to work on real-time problems and receive placement offers upon successful course completion

Published - June 27, 2024 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro and Anna University signed an agreement to provide skill-based training for faculty and students in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) design on Thursday.

Wipro has planned to establish an innovation centre to offer skill-based courses in the VLSI domain for students of the sixth and seventh semesters of electronics engineering departments. Wipro’s talent-skilling team will deliver the course. Students will be offered internships to work on real-time problems and receive placement offers upon successful course completion.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj, Wipro’s chief operating officer Sanjeev Jain and Wipro Engineering Edge’s chief operating officer Srikumar R. were present. Director of the Centre for University-Industry Collaboration K. Shanmuga Sundaram initiated and coordinated the process.

