Anna University shelves decision to hike examination fees

Anna University shall not hike the end-semester examination fee this year, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy announced in Chennai on Sunday.

The Minister received petitions from a group of students at the university’s Guindy campus. Later he told journalists that the exam fee hike had been withdrawn. The university had revised the fee structure for various services and published them on its website on Friday. For autonomous colleges the fee for provisional and degree certificate had been raised from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500. The university introduced Rs. 1,500 each for providing consolidated marksheets and online service fee. The hike was applicable to only UG/PG final semester students.

For non-autonomous college students, the fee hike ranged from Rs. 75 per paper to 300 for various services. Students who handed over the petition said the hike in exam fee alone amounted to Rs. 600. The semester exams are due in November/December.

The students who petitioned are from rural areas and been admitted under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students, university officials said.

The University had, in its syndicate meeting, approved of the fee hike prior to raising them. Last year too, when the university had hiked the prices, the students had petitioned the minister, who is also the pro-chancellor of the university. The university had to shelve its decision.

University authorities said the fees had not been hiked since 2014. “Then our finances were good as we had under us 600 affiliated colleges which earned us Rs. 350 crore. But over the years many colleges have been given autonomy. Today our revenue has fallen to Rs. 100 crore,” an official explained.

The decision to declare all students as having qualified during the COVID 19 pandemic also resulted in loss of examination fee revenue to the university. Inflation had resulted in rise in cost of raw materials. The university’s expenses have mounted also because of the increase in the number of constituent colleges over the years, some sources said.

Mr. Ponmudy said the University was acting on an approval given by the Syndicate. The Syndicate will meet again and take a fresh decision on hiking examination fees. Until then the fees shall not be raised, the minister assured the students.

Sources suggested that it would be advisable to raise the fee by 5% each year to reduce the burden on students.

