Anna University semester results out, many score well

Colleges that have not paid fees are yet to receive the results

Anna University released the results of the odd semester on Saturday. College administrations that received the results say the performance of students has been good with some students even scoring full Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

“It is rare to get a perfect 10 CGPA. But this time quite a few of our students have got a perfect 10,” a college official said.

This semester students’ internal marks and attendance were taken into account since written exams could not be held due to COVID-19. However, many colleges had not received any intimation from the University. Officials said the results for colleges which did not remit the exam fees were not released.

An official from an affiliated college in the suburbs of Chennai, whose results had not been released, said with colleges shutting down due to the lockdown there was no way to contact the students. “For the last four months we have been unable to contact the students. Only 30% of them have paid the fees. Some students, especially those in hilly regions, have no connectivity and are unreachable,” said the faculty of a college.

Colleges with a student strength of 750 would remit around ₹30-₹35 lakh usually, an official of another college said. The exam fee was collected from students and was forwarded to the university.

The university issued a deadline of August 14 for remitting fees. Many colleges maintained that students had not paid despite keeping web portals open and with the government issuing an order that students cannot be forced to pay fees, the colleges remained silent.

However, some of the top-rung colleges remitted the exam fees. R.M. Kishore, of the RMK Group of Institutions, and Leo Prakash, of the Sairam Group of Institutions, said they had paid up for the students who were yet to pay.

They said they would collect it from students when colleges reopen and normalcy returns.

According to them, many colleges had to take a bank loan. On the other hand, a group of people has gone to court seeking relief from having to pay exam fees for a semester exam that was not held. The court has asked Anna University to give an explanation.