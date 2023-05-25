Anna University reverses decision to suspend Tamil BE courses

May 25, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Anna University, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, has reversed its decision to suspend the civil and mechanical engineering programmes in Tamil medium in its 11 constituent colleges following objections.

Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj said the decision had been withdrawn following the Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy’s advice.

A circular sent to constituent colleges to shut down the Tamil programmes in BE Civil and BE Mechanical from 2023-24 created an uproar on Thursday with certain sections alleging the State language, was being neglected.

The BE course in civil and Mechanical engineering are offered in the University’s constituent colleges in Arni, Thindivanam, Villupuram, Dindigul, Panruti, Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur, Nagarcoil, English language BE is offered in Ramanathapuram, Pattikottai, Ariyslur and Tirukuvalai (EEE also in English) and Thoothukudi. In these districts the constituent colleges were advised to suspend the programme following the decision taken at the University’s 29th Academic Council meeting, the circular dated May 20 stated.

On Thursday the V-C told The Hindu that the decision had been approved by the Syndicate as well.

“We had started civil and mechanical courses in Tamil. It is being perceived as if the University is neglecting mother tongue. That is not true. Candidates are showing interest in other subjects. We wanted to introduce courses such as Computer Science and Engineering that students prefer now. We have translated study material for 50 subjects last year and another 500 subjects are currently under translation,” he said.

“We have now decided to bring courses in Tamil that are in demand and consider withdrawing the civil and mechanical engineering programmes later. Two years ago the All India Council of Technical Education mandated that we run courses in Tamil. We are translating material in Tamil currently,” Mr. Velraj said.

In a related move, the VC said the University is yet to decide on admission to English programmes in Civil and Mechanical Engineering in six of its constituent colleges as the demand for admission was low.