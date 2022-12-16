Anna University reschedules exams

December 16, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Theory exams for UG and PG which were postponed, will be conducted in January 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Anna University campus | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN KV

Anna University has revised the schedule for the theory exams that were postponed on December 9 and December 10, owing to Cyclone Mandous in the city.

A notification from the University’s Controller of Examinations stated that all theory exams for UG and PG that were postponed from December 9, which was initially rescheduled for December 24, will now be conducted on January 19, 2023. Similarly, the December 10 exam that was earlier rescheduled for December 31, has been postponed to January 20, 2023 (Friday).



