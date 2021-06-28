Anna University professor appointed director of NITTTR

Usha Natesan, professor, Centre for Water Resources and deputy director at the Centre for Research in Anna University, has been appointed as the director of the National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR).

She will hold the post for a period of five years with effect from the date of assuming charge or till she turns 65 years of age, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a release said..

Ms. Usha’s appointment was approved by the appointments committee of the Cabinet.

The release further said the Department of Higher Education had been sent a communication in this regard.