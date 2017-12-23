Anna University opens study centre in Guindy

Anna University on Saturday commissioned a study centre for coaching students for engineering examinations.

The Indian Engineering Services Examinations Study Centre at the College of Engineering Guindy was a budget announcement in August 2016 by the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“The study centre will conduct coaching classes for 240 pre-final year students from government, aided and university-affiliated colleges in civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics and telecommunication engineering, free of cost,” said S. Ganesan, registrar in-charge, who commissioned the centre. Classes will be held on holidays and handled by the university faculty besides in-service and retired IES officials.

The Registrar said although the graduate enrolment ratio in the State was higher than the national average, very few qualified for Civil Services or engineering services, Mr. Gabesan added.

Dean T.V Geetha said any candidate could perform well in such exams if they were committed.

The coordinators of the study centre are S. Balasivanandha Prabu, S. Karthikeyan, K. Rathnakannan and O. Uma Maheswari.