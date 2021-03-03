Anna University official held for job fraud

Accused suspected to have cheated over 100 job aspirants

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested Deputy Registrar of Anna University E. Parthasarathy for allegedly being part of a job scam, along with his son and others.

In 2019, Parthasarathy’s son Vishveshwar, 29, and his accomplices — Rajapandi of Perambur, Arumugam of Madurai and Raju of Villivakkam — were arrested following several complaints of cheating. An investigation revealed that Vishveshwar had issued fake appointment orders for jobs, including the post of the public relations officer at Anna University, assistant engineers, junior engineers, junior assistant and office assistant posts at Tangedco, after taking ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh each. While Vishveshwar was the main accused, the others worked as his agents. The victims were mostly from Erode and Madurai. The police suspect the gang might have cheated youth from Chennai as well.

“Following a probe, the involvement of Parthasarathy came to light. The offences were committed with his connivance. The accused are suspected to have cheated more than 100 job aspirants to the tune of ₹5 crore,” said a police officer in the CCB. Parthasarathy was arrested and remanded in judicial custody after interrogation, the police said.