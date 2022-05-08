Anna University issues tentative admission schedule for 2022
Anna University has issued the tentative schedule to make applications for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in its departments for the academic year 2022-23.
The facility can be availed of by candidates applying under certain categories such as the 5-year integrated MSc programme; undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under Consortium of Industries; candidates from other States; and NRI, foreign nationals and children of Indian workers in Gulf countries.
The notification for BE/B Tech/B Arch for other State candidates would be issued on July 6 and the last date to register is July 29.
Notification for MSc – 5-year integrated programme would be issued on June 22 and the last date to register for the same is July 20. For BE/B Tech (consortium of industries), the notification would be issued on June 24 and the last date to register is July 15.
The schedule is available on the university’s website www.annauniv.edu
