Anna University honours chemistry professor on Teacher’s Day

Chemistry professor A. Pandurangan was recognised for innovation and research

Updated - September 05, 2024 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau,Sujatha R 2625
Anna University honoured A. Pandurangan, professor in the Department of Chemistry, with two awards on Teacher’s Day celebrated on Thursday.  

A press release said Mr. Pandurangan was honoured with Innovation Award–2023, for developing novel chemical processes and holding patents in India and the United States of America for cutting-edge battery technologies with a potential to revolutionise various industries. His innovative approach opened new avenues for research and development, earning him recognition from academic and industrial circles.  

The Research Excellence Award 2023 in the platinum category, is in recognition of his sustained excellence in research. His prolific contributions to scientific literature and leadership in several high-impact research projects established him as a leading figure in the field of chemistry, the release said.  

Published - September 05, 2024 09:09 pm IST

