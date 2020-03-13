Anna University gives students from previous batches a chance to clear arrears

Anna University has issued a circular permitting students from previous batches an opportunity to clear arrears. This will apply to both University department students and those admitted to affiliated colleges, in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes -- full time and part time.

The University has given the opportunity to students admitted in the academic year 2002 to the University departments and those admitted in the affiliated colleges during the academic year 2001-2002 (third semester onwards) that is, those transferred from State Universities in Tamil Nadu to affiliated colleges of the University and 2002-2003 (first semester onwards) and currently in autonomous institutions, including the distance education programme offered by the University.

According to the registrar, a decision to this effect was taken at the Syndicate meeting held in May 2019.

Candidates of affiliated colleges may visit the University’s website https://annauniv.edu/ where the details have been uploaded. The last date to apply for arrears in exams is March 23.

A separate notification will be issued for students of the University’s departments by the office of the Additional Controller of Examinations (University departments). For autonomous institutions, the Office of the Controller of Examinations for autonomous institutions will issue a separate notification, the registrar has said.