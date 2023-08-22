ADVERTISEMENT

Anna University gets 3.54 rating with A++ grade from NAAC 

August 22, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has given Anna University a rating of 3.54 (A++) out of 4 in its recent assessment. 

Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj said the rating was a slight disappointment as the university was aiming for 3.7. “Anna University deserves an A++, but we are a little disappointed with the ranking. There is a 25% weightage for inspection. Some people may have decided to award only 3 as the highest mark. In the quantitative marks, we got 3.6, but in inspection, which is qualitative marking, we got slightly less than 3.4. Though the inspection committee was satisfied, the perception of the person who rates us matters,” he said.  

A section of faculty from the university said the institution could have lost marks as 43% of the current faculty are temporary staff.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous inspection, the peer review team had recommended that the “number of vacancies in faculty and non-teaching staff of various departments may be filled up and adequate number of permanent faculty positions need to be created.” 

The teachers also pointed out that pay scale is the criteria when it comes to counting faculty. They must be offered salary as per the All India Council for Technical Education and the University Grants Commission recommendations. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US