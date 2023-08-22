HamberMenu
Anna University gets 3.54 rating with A++ grade from NAAC 

August 22, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has given Anna University a rating of 3.54 (A++) out of 4 in its recent assessment. 

Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj said the rating was a slight disappointment as the university was aiming for 3.7. “Anna University deserves an A++, but we are a little disappointed with the ranking. There is a 25% weightage for inspection. Some people may have decided to award only 3 as the highest mark. In the quantitative marks, we got 3.6, but in inspection, which is qualitative marking, we got slightly less than 3.4. Though the inspection committee was satisfied, the perception of the person who rates us matters,” he said.  

A section of faculty from the university said the institution could have lost marks as 43% of the current faculty are temporary staff.  

In the previous inspection, the peer review team had recommended that the “number of vacancies in faculty and non-teaching staff of various departments may be filled up and adequate number of permanent faculty positions need to be created.” 

The teachers also pointed out that pay scale is the criteria when it comes to counting faculty. They must be offered salary as per the All India Council for Technical Education and the University Grants Commission recommendations. 

