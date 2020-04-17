Anna University cancels all end-semester exams

Anna University has cancelled all the end-semester exams scheduled in April/May for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the University departments and affiliated institutions, including autonomous and non-autonomous and constituent colleges.
In a release, the registrar said the revised date of reopening and the revised schedule for the conduct of remaining classes, the internal assessments/tests and project reviews would be announced later.
