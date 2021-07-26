Anna University begins online registration for admission to engineering courses

A view of Anna University in Chennai

CHENNAI

26 July 2021 09:05 IST

Aspirants can visit www.tneanonline.org for details. DoTE website can be accessed at www.tndte.gov.in.

The Anna University has begun online registration for admission to engineering courses for the academic year 2021-22.

The Directorate of Technical Education has launched the admission process for engineering programmes in colleges affiliated to Anna University and University departments.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions website also provides details of college codes along with its ranking and cut off for all branches for the past three years. A link has also been provided for the various demo videos. Candidates have to register themselves on the TNEA website and log in.

Links have also been provided for the various categories of applicants to access the format for documents required to be submitted along with application forms.

The website has indicated that the entire admission process, from registration, to payment, choice filling, allotment and confirmation, would be conducted online.

The email to reach out to TNEA 2021 is care@tneaonline.org. Phone: 044-22351014/044-22351015.