Anna varsity announces exam dates

CHENNAI

24 May 2021 23:14 IST

The exams will be held online and will be for a duration of three hours.

Anna University will conduct the end-semester exams from June 14, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi has announced.

Those who have already paid the fee and taken the exams conducted in January may do so again without paying exam fees afresh.

The exams for 2017 regulation students and postgraduate degree programmes will begin on June 14 and end on July 14. The exams will be held online and will be for a duration of three hours.

For 2013-2017 regulation students of UG, the exam will begin on June 14 and end on July 14. For PG programme students, the exams will commence on July 14 and continue for a month.

For those belonging to regulations before 2013, the exams will be held from June 21 and end on July 30.

Candidates who did not pay the exam fee for the exam conducted may submit the forms along with the exam fee till June 3.

The end-semester and arrear exams for other universities will be held from June 15 and completed by July 15, Mr. Ponmudi said. The results of these exams will be released by July 30.

Earlier, it had been announced that the end-semester for arts and science universities would commence from May 25. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and taking into account the inability of students in rural areas to access the internet the exams were postponed, the minister said.

On Monday, the Minister held a virtual review meeting with Vice-Chancellors of all universities under the purview of the his department. Department Secretary Apoorva was present.