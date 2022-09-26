Anna statue desecrated in Villupuram

Local residents spotted the desecrated statue and alerted police; footwear and poster were removed immediately

The life-size statue of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai was found garlanded with slippers, the face covered with the DMK’s party flag, along with a poster of DMK MP A. Raja tied to it, on September 26, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A life-size statue of former Chief Minister and founder of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) C.N. Annadurai was found desecrated at Kandamangalam on the Villupuram - Puducherry national highway in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the statue was found garlanded with slippers and its face covered with the DMK’s party flag. Miscreants had also tied a poster of DMK MP A. Raja to the statue.

Local residents spotted the footwear and the poster on Monday morning. The footwear and the poster were removed from the statue immediately.

“We are probing the desecration incident from all angles. There are no CCTV cameras in the vicinity as buildings were razed down for the four-laning of the Villupuram-Nagapattinam stretch. Police presence has been strengthened in the area to prevent any untoward incident,” a police officer said.

Further investigations are on.