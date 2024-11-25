 />

Anna Stadium in Cuddalore to get artificial synthetic track soon, says Udayanidhi Stalin

Published - November 25, 2024 09:00 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin distributing loan assistance to a panchayat-level federation at a function in Cuddalore on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin distributing loan assistance to a panchayat-level federation at a function in Cuddalore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Anna Stadium in Cuddalore is all set to get an artificial synthetic track soon at a cost of ₹15 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin said on Monday.

Speaking at a function to distribute Kalaignar sports kit to 683 panchayats in Cuddalore district, he said that Anna Stadium inaugurated by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1975 would be celebrating its Golden Jubilee soon. Fulfilling the requests of sportspersons from Cuddalore, the stadium was being provided with the synthetic track, Mr. Udayanidhi said.

Mr. Udayanidhi said the sports development department was taking several measures, including organising competitions and programmes, to motivate more students and youths to take to sports. The purpose behind implementing Kalaignar Sports Kit (KSK) scheme was to ensure that aspiring sportspersons in rural areas were provided with equal opportunities to excel as their counterparts in cities, he said.

The sports kits worth ₹86 crore, covering 33 games, are being provided to 12,620 village panchayats in the State. So far, sports kits have been distributed to 30 districts, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, MLAs Saba Rajendran, Sinthanai Selvan and P. Ayyappan, Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar were present.

