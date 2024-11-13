 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court stays order for CBI probe into sexual assault of minor in Chennai

Calls for a list of five to seven direct recruit IPS officers, including three women, who hail from other States but are now serving in Tamil Nadu cadre

Published - November 13, 2024 01:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court of India. File photo

Supreme Court of India. File photo | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court has stayed an order passed by the Madras High Court on October 1 transferring the investigation in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case from the Anna Nagar All Women Police Station in Chennai to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Passing interim orders on a criminal appeal preferred by the Greater Chennai City Police, the top court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to furnish a list of five to seven direct recruit Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who hail from other States but are now serving in the Tamil Nadu cadre.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan made it clear that the list should contain at least three women officers and that the State government must place before the court all their details, such as their rank, present place of posting, the State from which they hail, and other relevant information.

The judges further ordered that the State government must provide financial aid to the mother of the survivor to engage a counsel to contest the appeal before the Supreme Court, and that the fee to be paid to the counsel would be determined by them during the next hearing on November 18.

After ordering notice to the survivor’s mother, the Bench directed the Supreme Court Registry to clearly mention in the notice that the entire litigation expenses, to be incurred by her for contesting the appeal before the Supreme Court, would be borne by the State government and that she need not shell out any money.

Alleged assault of POCSO Act victim’s parents | Madras High Court directs police to respond

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court had transferred the investigation, into the complaint of sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl, to the CBI following a complaint that the Inspector of the Anna Nagar All Women police station had assaulted the parents of the survivor.

The High Court had also taken a serious note of an audio clip containing the survivor’s statement having been leaked to the media and the delay of more than 10 days in arresting the accused despite the girl having identified him clearly. The orders were passed on a habeas corpus petition failed by the survivor’s mother.

Published - November 13, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / sexual assault & rape / judiciary (system of justice) / Tamil Nadu / Chennai / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.