Anna Nagar burglary case solved, six arrested

CHENNAI

27 October 2021 02:25 IST

Police recover 65 sovereigns of gold jewellery, diamonds and ₹2.5 lakh cash

Six persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the burglary at a businessman’s house in Anna Nagar West.

The police said the complainant, D. Elangovan, 54, lives in Anna Nagar West and runs a transport business. While Mr. Elangovan, his wife Sasikala and their son Hariharan were asleep on the first floor, burglars broke into the ground floor of the house and took away 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery, diamonds and silver articles from a steel bureau.

A case was registered in Thirumangalam police station based on his complaint. After investigation and analysing CCTV footage, the police found the involvement of a few offenders who had come out from prison recently.

After working on clues, the police arrested V. Dinakaran, 35, of Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.

He was suspected to be an associate of Thiruvarur Murugan, the mastermind of the Lalithaa Jewellery heist in Tiruchi and house break-ins in Anna Nagar. Dinakaran’s wife Usharani, 27, A.Siva, 32, of Uthangarai, and N. Lokesh, 25, of Jolarpet were also arrested.

Based on their confession, the police nabbed K. Mohan, 55, and Rani, 48, of Ernavur for receiving the stolen articles.

The police recovered 65 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹2 lakh worth diamonds and ₹2.5 lakh cash from them.