Anna Medals for 100 police personnel

15 September 2021 01:04 IST

Awards are presented in recognition of outstanding devotion to duty and also to encourage personnel

The State government on Tuesday announced the award of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medal for outstanding devotion to duty (Anna Medal) to 100 police personnel, including five SP (Superintendent of Police) level officers.

In recognition of the outstanding devotion to duty of the Police, Fire & Rescue Services, Prison Service, Home Guards, Finger Print Science and Forensic Science Officers/Personnel in the State and also to encourage them, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medals are announced on the occasion of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s birth anniversary on September 15 every year.

P. Pakalavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, M. Sudhakar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kancheepuram, Saroj Kumar Thakur, SP, Namakkal, and V.R. Srinivasan, SP, Dindigul, and K. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch-II are the SP-level officers who will receive the award.

This year, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has ordered award of the medal to 100 police personnel from the rank of Grade-II police constable to Superintendent of Police, eight personnel of Fire and Rescue Services — from the rank of Fireman to District Officer, 10 personnel in Prison Services — from the rank of Grade I Warder to Superintendent of Prisons, Five Home Guard officers from the rank of Assistant Platoon Commander to Area Commander, two officers from Finger Print Science Unit in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police and two officers from Forensic Science Department in the rank of Junior Scientific Officer and Deputy Director.

Gallantry award

Moreover, the Chief Minister’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry and cash prize of ₹5,00,000 each is awarded to seven personnel for their gallantry act, including K.Sivarajan and P.Krishnamoorthy, who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty — they were trapped under a collapsed building, while rescuing human lives and property in the fire accident at Sanjay Textiles in Madurai on November 14, 2020. These medals will be presented by the Chief Minister at a ceremonial medal parade to be held in due course, according to a press release.