Anna Library illuminated in blue to mark World Diabetes Day

CHENNAI

14 November 2021 01:11 IST

The theme is ‘Access to Diabetes Care – If not now, when?’

Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram here was lit blue by M.V. Hospital for Diabetes on Saturday on the eve of World Diabetes Day.

In line with the trend of many landmark buildings across the world being lit blue to mark World Diabetes Day, the hospital said it was illuminating iconic buildings in Chennai for the 13th consecutive year. Buildings that were lit blue in the past included War Memorial, Queen Mary’s College, Napier Bridge, Ripon Buildings, LIC Building, and Valluvar Kottam.

The theme for this year’s World Diabetes Day is “Access to Diabetes Care – If not now, when?”.

The hospital will be launching a new programme to focus on people with diabetes who were at a higher risk of amputation, said Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, M.V. Hospital for Diabetes and Prof. M Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre, Royapuram. He is also the president of D-Foot International.