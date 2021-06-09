Anna libraries should feature all newspapers in T.N.: Ramadoss

Chennai

09 June 2021 05:12 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the libraries in every panchayat established under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam should not discriminate between newspapers by subscribing to newspapers that have a DMK slant.

In a statement, he said that the libraries have paid one year subscriptions to newspapers that have a DMK-bias.

"The subscriptions and advertisements for newspapers by Tamil Nadu government should not be discriminatory. All Tamil and English newspapers should be bought by the libraries across Tamil Nadu," he said.

