ANIO excellence award for MIOT doctor

Rajan Ravichandran, director of MIOT International Hospital’s Institute of Nephorology, and adjunct faculty at IIT Madras, has been chosen for the American Nephrologists of Indian Origin’s (ANIO) service excellence award for 2021.


