Animals rescued from circus camp

May 13, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated May 14, 2023 12:00 am IST - CUDDALORE

The police acted on a complaint filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on the illegal possession of animals at a circus camp at Iruppu in Neyveli

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against proprietor of Karur Latha circus and seized from the circus camp a camel, pony, three dogs, a baby monkey and a goat for violating the provisions of Performing Animals (Registration) Rules and Wildlife Protection Act.

The police acted on a complaint filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on the illegal possession of the animals at a circus camp at Iruppu in Neyveli. The rescued animals have been shifted to permanent and safe places equipped for their recuperation from the ordeal they suffered at the circus.

The Oomangalam police have registered a case under several sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Wildlife Protection Act and 429 of Indian Penal Code.

The PETA, in a release, commended the Cuddalore District Police for initiating quick action in rescuing animals from the circus camp.

