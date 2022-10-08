Animal Welfare Board directs Sivaganga officials to enquire into complain against H. Raja

In a tweet last month, Mr. Raja had claimed that his family had to allow violent killing of pet dog as it started ‘reprimanding’ the cows. 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 08, 2022 22:22 IST

The Animal Welfare Board of India has asked the Collector and the Superintendent of Police of Sivaganga district to enquire into a complaint filed against senior BJP leader H. Raja regarding the alleged brutal killing of a dog.

In the complaint filed to the board, Swapna Sundar, director of a private organisation named IP Dome Strategy Advisors, referred to a tweet by Mr. Raja. He had claimed in the tweet that his family allowed their pet Alsatian dog to be violently killed by a dog catcher since the dog had started ‘reprimanding’ the cows and calves. Though it was painful, it had to be done, he said.

Stating that such an action was an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the petitioner had demanded action against Mr. Raja.

Forwarding a complaint to the district officials, S.K. Dutta, Secretary, AWBI, requested to initiate an enquiry and the culprit be provided exemplary punishment so that such crimes did not occur in the future. He also asked the officials to send a report regarding action taken on the complaint within seven days of receiving the letter.

