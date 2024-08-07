ADVERTISEMENT

Anicut Capital invests in BlueBinaries Engineering and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Published - August 07, 2024 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel

From left to right, Lovely Chadha, Head - Vehicle Engineering & Systems Development, BlueBinaries; Kishore LM, president & COO, BlueBinaries; Srinivas Aravapalli, Founder & CEO, BlueBinaries; Dhruv Kapoor, partner, Anicut Capital; A Jayaseelan, partner, Anicut Capital and IAS Balamurugan, co-founder & Managing Partner, Anicut Capital.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai-based Anicut Capital, a multi-asset investment firm, announced an investment of ₹60 crore in BlueBinaries Engineering and Solutions Private Limited, an engineering and technology services company for the mobility industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kishore LM, co-founder, President & COO, BlueBinaries, said that the investment will enable the firm to build on its existing customer base of OEM’s and Tier 1 automotive suppliers across geographies, enhance SDV and digital capabilities, and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

“The overall automotive electronics and software market is expected to grow to USD 80 billion plus by 2030 with an increase in demand for safer vehicles, advanced connectivity and next-gen mobility solutions accelerating digital adoption across the world,” said Dhruv Kapoor, Partner, Anicut Capital.

Founded in 2017, BlueBinaries has established itself as a key ER&D services player in the mobility industry, renowned for delivering advanced solutions and services across mobility solutions. With deep expertise in Product & Digital Engineering domains, BlueBinaries serves a diverse customer base in Europe, U.K., U.S. and APAC. The company focuses on accelerating the development of software defined vehicles (SDVs) with E/E architecture design & development services and digital technologies like Cloud, Devops, AI/ML, CyberSecurity and IOT solutions for its customers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US