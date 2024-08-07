Anicut Capital invests in BlueBinaries Engineering and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Chennai-based Anicut Capital, a multi-asset investment firm, announced an investment of ₹60 crore in BlueBinaries Engineering and Solutions Private Limited, an engineering and technology services company for the mobility industry.

Kishore LM, co-founder, President & COO, BlueBinaries, said that the investment will enable the firm to build on its existing customer base of OEM’s and Tier 1 automotive suppliers across geographies, enhance SDV and digital capabilities, and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

“The overall automotive electronics and software market is expected to grow to USD 80 billion plus by 2030 with an increase in demand for safer vehicles, advanced connectivity and next-gen mobility solutions accelerating digital adoption across the world,” said Dhruv Kapoor, Partner, Anicut Capital.

Founded in 2017, BlueBinaries has established itself as a key ER&D services player in the mobility industry, renowned for delivering advanced solutions and services across mobility solutions. With deep expertise in Product & Digital Engineering domains, BlueBinaries serves a diverse customer base in Europe, U.K., U.S. and APAC. The company focuses on accelerating the development of software defined vehicles (SDVs) with E/E architecture design & development services and digital technologies like Cloud, Devops, AI/ML, CyberSecurity and IOT solutions for its customers.

