GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anicut Capital invests in BlueBinaries Engineering and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Published - August 07, 2024 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel
From left to right, Lovely Chadha, Head - Vehicle Engineering & Systems Development, BlueBinaries; Kishore LM, president & COO, BlueBinaries; Srinivas Aravapalli, Founder & CEO, BlueBinaries; Dhruv Kapoor, partner, Anicut Capital; A Jayaseelan, partner, Anicut Capital and IAS Balamurugan, co-founder & Managing Partner, Anicut Capital. 

From left to right, Lovely Chadha, Head - Vehicle Engineering & Systems Development, BlueBinaries; Kishore LM, president & COO, BlueBinaries; Srinivas Aravapalli, Founder & CEO, BlueBinaries; Dhruv Kapoor, partner, Anicut Capital; A Jayaseelan, partner, Anicut Capital and IAS Balamurugan, co-founder & Managing Partner, Anicut Capital.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai-based Anicut Capital, a multi-asset investment firm, announced an investment of ₹60 crore in BlueBinaries Engineering and Solutions Private Limited, an engineering and technology services company for the mobility industry.

Kishore LM, co-founder, President & COO, BlueBinaries, said that the investment will enable the firm to build on its existing customer base of OEM’s and Tier 1 automotive suppliers across geographies, enhance SDV and digital capabilities, and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

“The overall automotive electronics and software market is expected to grow to USD 80 billion plus by 2030 with an increase in demand for safer vehicles, advanced connectivity and next-gen mobility solutions accelerating digital adoption across the world,” said Dhruv Kapoor, Partner, Anicut Capital.

Founded in 2017, BlueBinaries has established itself as a key ER&D services player in the mobility industry, renowned for delivering advanced solutions and services across mobility solutions. With deep expertise in Product & Digital Engineering domains, BlueBinaries serves a diverse customer base in Europe, U.K., U.S. and APAC. The company focuses on accelerating the development of software defined vehicles (SDVs) with E/E architecture design & development services and digital technologies like Cloud, Devops, AI/ML, CyberSecurity and IOT solutions for its customers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.