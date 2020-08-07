Angoda Lokka case: Sri Lankan woman shifted to Puzhal prison

Coimbatore

Amani Thanji was one of the three accused arrested by Coimbatore police

The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) officials investigating the case relating to the death of a person, suspected to be Sri Lankan fugitive Angoda Lokka, shifted one of the accused Amani Thanji from Coimbatore to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on Friday.

Amani, a woman from Colombo, was one of the three accused arrested by the Coimbatore City Police on Sunday on charges of producing false documents to help a suspected Sri Lankan gangster Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera aka Angoda Lokka, who is said to have died in Coimbatore in July.

Police sources said that she was admitted at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) shortly after her arrest as she developed health complications. Following the completion of her treatment, five CB-CID officials accompanied her in a police vehicle from CMCH to Chennai in the early hours of Friday. Being the only foreign national among the accused, she was shifted to Puzhal Central Prison, according to the sources.

Amani developed health complications after she allegedly consumed pills to terminate the pregnancy after Lokka’s death.