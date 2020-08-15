Angoda Lokka carried a pistol, says CB-CID

His aides managed to get an Aadhaar card for the fugitive in the name of Pradeep Singh, say the investigators

Suspected Sri Lankan fugitive Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka carried a pistol during his stay in Coimbatore, according to CB-CID.

Investigations revealed that three of his aides — Amani Thanji, advocate D. Sivakamasundari of Madurai and her friend S. Dyaneswaran from Erode — removed the pistol from Lokka’s rented house at Balaji Nagar here after his death on July 3.

The three accused, who were in the custody of the CB-CID team from Wednesday to Saturday, however, did not reveal the identity of Lokka's aide who took hold of the pistol.

The three allegedly confessed to the investigators that the Aadhaar card they managed to obtain for Lokka in the name of Pradeep Singh, by submitting forged documents, was used for various purposes. It was used at government offices and for arranging rented houses, said the CB-CID.

The CB-CID suspects that Thanji, Sivakamasundari and Dyaneswaran removed potential personal material of Lokka, including his digital devices, from the house after his death. The Peelamedu police, who first searched the house before CB-CID took over the case, did not find any devices.

An official privy to the developments told The Hindu that the investigation so far could not affirm whether Lokka tried to obtain a passport using the Aadhaar card. Lokka had reportedly had one plastic surgery at a private hospital here.

K. Shankar, Inspector General of Police, CB-CID, said the process of confirming the identity of Lokka scientifically would take time. “The works are under process,” he said. The CB-CID has added offences under provisions of the Arms Act and the Foreigners Act to the case.

The CB-CID produced the accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Coimbatore, after three days custody on Saturday. They were remanded in judicial custody. The counsel for Sivakamasundari has submitted a petition before the court seeking bail for the client.