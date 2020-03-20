Angered by Minister’s intervention, DMK MLAs stage walkout

DMK legislators walked out of the Assembly on Thursday after Co-operation Minister Sellur K. Raju intervened while DMK MLA R. Masilamani was raising the issue of co-operative workers not getting sufficient income.

Statistics on wages

Mr. Raju began reading out statistics on the wages paid to workers in different sectors under the DMK and AIADMK regimes, prompting objections from the Opposition party. He continued with the comparisons for the next 15 minutes, with DMK legislators growing agitated as Mr. Masilamani had not sought those details.

When the DMK MLAs rose from their seats and protested against the long intervention by the Minister, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the Minister was presenting the information sought by the MLA.

As Mr. Raju was in no mood to relent, the DMK legislators walked out in protest. The Chief Minister, visibly upset at the development, was seen speaking to Mr. Raju.

Before the Minister began giving his reply to the demand for grants to the Cooperation Department, he said his intention had been only to give detailed answers to the questions raised by the DMK MLA.