Aneish P. Rajan appointed as Kalakshetra’s interim Director

The current director Revathi Ramachandran’s tenure has ended and the process to appoint a permanent replacement is in progress

November 03, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Aneish P. Rajan, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Culture, will hold additional charge as the Director of Kalakshetra. He will hold the post as the previous director Revathi Ramachandran’s tenure has ended, and the process to appoint a new director gets under way, Mr. Rajan said. “It is an interim measure, and there will be a regular director. I have been trained in Bharatanatyam in Kalakshetra for 15 years,” said the officer, who is from the 2008 Indian Revenue Service batch and is on deputation to the Ministry of Culture. On Friday, he took charge from Ms. Ramachandran, whose tenure encountered several student protests. He is also in charge of six academies in the Ministry. Mr. Rajan has also been acting Secretary of Sangeeth Natak Akademi for the past 18 months. He is also in charge of the Classical Languages Department. 

