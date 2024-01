January 24, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Andhra Chamber of Commerce (ACC) launched its Africa Desk. The ACC Foreign Trade Sub-Committee has taken this initiative of establishing a window for exploration of the African market, as the continent currently presents huge opportunities for investments and trading. The initiative was launched in the presence of ACC President V. L. Indira Dutt and the Executive Committee on Wednesday.

