Andal temple elephant not injured, say officials

Coimbatore

23 February 2021 01:15 IST

Veterinarians inspect Jayamalyatha, who was beaten up at rejuvenation camp

The temple elephant that was beaten up by its mahout and another man at the rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti, near Mettupalayam, was not injured, official sources said.

Mahout arrested

On Sunday, a clip of elephant Jayamalyatha from the Andal temple in Srivilliputhur being caned by its mahout Vinil Kumar, 46, and another caretaker Sivaprasath, 32, on the camp premises was widely shared on social media platforms. This prompted the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to suspend the mahout, following which the Forest Department arrested him and the caretaker.

Forest Department officials said on Monday that the incident occurred on Saturday evening and that the duo were booked under Section 13 (Acts which are tantamount to cruelty to elephant) of Tamil Nadu Captive Elephant (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2011 and section 51 (Penalties) of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They were remanded in judicial custody at the Avinashi sub-jail.

HR&CE Department sources said a committee, comprising veterinarians from the Forest Department and the Department of Animal Husbandry, inspected the 19-year-old Jayamalyatha and found it to be healthy without suffering any injuries. The remaining 25 elephants in the camp were also inspected.

Following the mahout’s arrest, the HR&CE Department allowed Subramaniam from Tiruchendur, who has been looking after Jayamalyatha for the past three years at the rejuvenation camp, to take care of the elephant at the camp.

As Mr. Subramaniam is already familiar with the elephant, it is expected that there will be no issues, according to the sources.

HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone R. Senthilvelavan convened a meeting with the mahouts at the elephant camp on Monday and advised them to take instructions from the veterinarians at the camp if the elephant is experiencing any stress.

The mahouts must not resort to any acts that amount to cruelty towards the elephants and were warned of strict action in such cases, the sources said.

The annual rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants was inaugurated on February 8 and will end on March 27.