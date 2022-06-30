Ancient Tamil Art Gallery to shift to metropolitan area

The government wants to attract more tourists, Indologists and Tamil enthusiasts

To attract more tourists, Indologists and Tamil enthusiasts, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to shift the Ancient Tamil Art Gallery, located at the International Institute of Tamil Studies at Taramani, to a much more accessible location within the city.

“We are planning to shift Pazhanthamizhar Vaazhviyal Kaatchi Koodam [the Ancient Tamil Art Gallery] to a location within the city only because we are hoping to have more footfalls,” Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, who also holds the Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture portfolio, told The Hindu. Multiple places, including Nungambakkam, are being considered.

The gallery was established a few years ago at a cost of ₹346 lakh with the special fund of the government to exhibit the cultural records of the ancient Tamils — sculptures in stones, metal and wood models, embossed paintings and paintings. It also displays models of weapons used by the ancient Tamils.

A. Thirumalai, a Tamil enthusiast, said, “The government could set up an elaborate display of ‘Tinai’ concept in the new location. The Department of Tourism could organise visits for foreign tourists to the gallery in its new location.”

At present, the gallery depicts historical incidents, highlighting the cultural and intellectual richness of the ancient Tamil society. The cultural aspects of the Sangam era, along with reference to the ancient literary texts, are also highlighted.

The gallery has also produced short films on the lifestyle of the ancient Tamils, Tamil medicine, water management, war strategies, the ancient Tamils’ weaving technology and architecture, ‘ainthinai’ lifestyle, agriculture and the traditional arts.