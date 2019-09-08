Ancient stone statues found in Uthiramerur, Chengalpattu

Centuries-old statues were found in Uthiramerur and Chengalpattu districts on Friday and Saturday respectively.

While statues of Arikonda Veeran, Kotravai Devi and Ayyanar, estimated to be from the 8th century, were found at Kavanurpuduchery village in Uthiramerur, a stone statue of Perumal was found from a tank in Nemelli in Chengalpattu.

S. Balaji, a government employee and president of Uthirameur Varalaru Ayvu Maiyam and his team scouts villages around Uthiramerur in search of old statues and stone inscriptions belonging to Pallava and Chola period. On Friday, the team found the statues of Kotravai Devi, with Arikanda Veeran scuplted along with it, abandoned in a paddy field and one of Ayyanar being worshipped by women beneath a tamarind tree in the Kavanurpuduchery village situated 5 km from Uthiramerur. “There are many such statues found in Uthiramerur and surrounding villages. We have recovered 15-odd statues from Pallava and Chola period from eight villages,” said Mr. Balaji.

He wanted the government to promote tourism in such villages where many old stone sculptures lie abandoned. “For the villagers, they are mere stones. So we educate them on their importance,” added Mr. Balaji.

Perumal idol in Nemelli

Meanwhile, a Perumal statue was found inside a temple tank in Nemelli near Chengalpattu on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, it was found when workers were desilting the Bairavar Kulam in Nemelli. The statue was 1.5 feet tall and is in a seated position with a chakram and mace. It was handed over to the tahsildar and they are checking the age of the statue with the help of experts.