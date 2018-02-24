‘Ancient Indian treatisescan be part of syllabus’

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Centre, the State government, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider introducing ancient Indian astronomical and scientific treatises as subjects of study in educational institutions.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose issued the direction on a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Swaminathan, 62, of Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district.

The petitioner identified himself to be a retired employee of the archaeology department and author of a book on the ‘Panchangam’ (almanac).

In his affidavit, the petitioner stated the study of Indian Panchangam with astronomical treatises such as Surya Siddhantha considered the whole universe as a dark matter in which 27 Nakshatra (stellar) groups, around planet earth, acted as light-emitting objects and spread their energy within the hollow space.

It was using the order of the planets that the ancestors had developed the almanac, Mr. Swaminathan said. He lamented that the study of such astronomical treatises had been abandoned as it was considered only as a sacred text meant for performing day-to-day rituals despite its scientific values.