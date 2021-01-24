Ancient granary in a state of neglect

The structure was built during the reign of the Vijayanagara kings

The granary in the Ranganathaswamy temple in Adhi Thiruvarangam in Villupuram district is in a state of neglect.

It is one of the few granaries in the temples in Tamil Nadu. The other granaries are in Srirangam temple, Jambukeswarar temple in Tiruvanaikaval and Palaivananathar temple in Thirupalaivalam in Thanjavur district, which were restored recently.

“I raised the issue in the Assembly. It is not just the granary. The entire temple needs renovation. I have also made a representation to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. But there is no proper response,” said K. Vasantham Karthikeyan, member of the Rishivandiyam Assembly Constituency.

Known as Uthararangam, the main deity of the temple in reclining posture is made of medicinal herbs. The deity is bigger than the presiding deity of Srirangam Ranganathaswamy. The granary was built during the reign of Vijayanagara kings to store the paddy from the fields of the temple.

Grants to termple

Inscriptions in the temple testify to the grants given by the Vijayanagara kings for the renovation of the temple tank and lands for temple employees.

Years of neglect has left the granary in a bad shape. Plants have grown over the structure and their roots are threatening to destroy the granary further.

Mr. Karthikeyan said there was a road that linked the area with Thanjavur and during the British period it lost its importance. “If the temple was on any arterial road, it would have gained importance. Unfortunately, it is far away from the highways,” he said.