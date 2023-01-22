HamberMenu
Anbumani writes to Stalin seeking formation of new districts

January 22, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin seeking formation of new districts, including Kumbakonam. The State government should take steps to split big districts and make them into new districts, he said. Mr. Anbumani pointed out that the long-standing demand of the people had been the formation of a new district Kumbakonam as capital, comprising Papanasam and Thiruvidaimarudur.

The Chief Minister during his election campaign in 2021 made a promise about forming a new district and this is an apt time to fulfil it, he said., and added that districts across the State must be split based on population and suggested that a new district should be formed per 12 lakh population. He called for an announcement to be made in the upcoming State budget.

