Anbumani welcomes Supreme Court verdict ordering reappointment of 13, 500 health workers

April 11, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

He said the Supreme Court has reiterated that a change in government should not result in reversal of decisions taken by the previous government.

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that 13,500 health workers, sacked by the AIADMK government in 2011, should be reappointed.

“In this issue, the State government must look into the demands of the health workers such as wage hike, considering the intervening periods since they were sacked as continuation of service with compassion. Few of the health workers who were sacked in 2011 have passed away. Their families should be compensated and one person from such families should be given a government job,” he said.

