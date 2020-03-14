Anbumani welcomes govt. move to defer NPR

PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the State government’s decision not to carry out the National Population Register exercise pending clarification from the Centre on certain questions. He hailed the Home Minister’s assurance that nobody would be marked as “doubtful citizens”.
In a statement, he said the State government must put pressure on the Centre to remove the questions in the NPR that had caused serious concern among Muslims.
Centre’s assurance
“The Congress leaders in the Rajya Sabha have accepted Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that Muslims will not be affected. He has reiterated that there is no need to answer every question in NPR and provide documents. This defeats the false propaganda by the DMK and other parties that Muslims will lose their citizenship,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.