Anbumani welcomes govt. move to defer NPR

PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the State government’s decision not to carry out the National Population Register exercise pending clarification from the Centre on certain questions. He hailed the Home Minister’s assurance that nobody would be marked as “doubtful citizens”.

In a statement, he said the State government must put pressure on the Centre to remove the questions in the NPR that had caused serious concern among Muslims.

Centre’s assurance

“The Congress leaders in the Rajya Sabha have accepted Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that Muslims will not be affected. He has reiterated that there is no need to answer every question in NPR and provide documents. This defeats the false propaganda by the DMK and other parties that Muslims will lose their citizenship,” he added.