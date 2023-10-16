Anbumani welcomes dismissal of appeals of two convicts in Vachathi case by SC

October 16, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday welcomed the dismissal of appeals filed by two Indian Forest Department officials by the Supreme Court in the case of committing sexual assault and violence in Vachathi village in Dharmapuri against the tribal community.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that the refusal of the Supreme Court to entertain the appeal provides justice to the people of Vachathi.

“Over the last 30 years, numerous efforts have been taken to sweep the Vachathi incident under the carpet. Money, positions of power, and intimidation were used against the victims. Madras High Court and Dharmapuri Principal Sessions Court provided justice to the victims despite all this,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said that the appeal was filed in the Supreme Court in an effort to further delay and escape the punishment, but he welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court.

“Therefore, the State government shouldn’t delay in providing ₹10 lakh compensation to 18 women,” he said.