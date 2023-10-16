HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbumani welcomes dismissal of appeals of two convicts in Vachathi case by SC

October 16, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday welcomed the dismissal of appeals filed by two Indian Forest Department officials by the Supreme Court in the case of committing sexual assault and violence in Vachathi village in Dharmapuri against the tribal community.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that the refusal of the Supreme Court to entertain the appeal provides justice to the people of Vachathi.

“Over the last 30 years, numerous efforts have been taken to sweep the Vachathi incident under the carpet. Money, positions of power, and intimidation were used against the victims. Madras High Court and Dharmapuri Principal Sessions Court provided justice to the victims despite all this,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said that the appeal was filed in the Supreme Court in an effort to further delay and escape the punishment, but he welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court.

“Therefore, the State government shouldn’t delay in providing ₹10 lakh compensation to 18 women,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.