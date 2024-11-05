Anbumani warns T.N. govt. against ‘privatising’ water bodies

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday (November 4, 2024) criticised the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to privatise government-owned water bodies through the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (Special Projects) Act, which came into effect on October 18, under the “guise of development and infrastructure” and demanded that the Act be repealed in the upcoming Assembly session.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani accused the State government of “prioritising private interests” with this move, and said that he had objected to the implementation of this Act.

“Many farmer groups had also strongly opposed it. Under this Act, any individual or entity wanting to implement infrastructure, commercial, industrial, or agricultural projects designated as ‘special projects’ can acquire nearby water bodies, including streams and canals, if the project is approved by the State government. In exchange, they can provide alternate lands to the government,” he pointed out.

Dr. Anbumani added, “Under these provisions, private companies can seize government-owned water bodies, which is unacceptable, especially given the already declining number and extent of water bodies in Tamil Nadu. Several decades ago, Tamil Nadu had a total of 41,127 lakes, with a collective storage capacity of 347 TMC, surpassing the combined storage capacity of major dams like Mettur, Vaigai, Bhavani, Sathanur, Amaravati, and Thenpennai. However, about 15,000 lakes have now disappeared, leaving only around 27,000 functional lakes,” he said.

He said the Tamil Nadu government must take steps to meet the immediate need to increase the irrigated area and not privatise existing water bodies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.