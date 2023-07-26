Anbumani warns DMK against oppressive measures on farmers in Cuddalore for NLCIL land acquisition

July 26, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday upped the attack on the State government accusing it of unleashing oppressive measures against the farmers in Cuddalore district forcing them to give up their fertile lands to the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited.

In a statement, he said that the day is not far off when farmers would rise against the State government and NLCIL, which may result in law and order issues. “In India, Singur and Nandigram land conflicts resulted in the fall of those responsible for it. In Cuddalore, something that is far worse than that [Singur and Nandigram] is happening. The State government must stop acquiring lands from the farmers,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani pointed out that the Electricity Minister recently said that Tamil Nadu has surplus electricity without the contribution of NLC. “Why is the State government acting in support of the NLC management then? DMK government, Minister from Cudddalore, District Administration, all are acting,” he said.