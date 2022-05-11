Anbumani warns against giving asylum to Mahinda Rajapaksa

May 11, 2022 23:17 IST

‘He is facing charges of committing genocide against Tamils in the civil war’

PMK youthwing leader and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said the Indian government must not consider giving asylum to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who had recently resigned and sought refuge from the Sri Lankan forces, and is said to be hiding in Trincomalee.

Dr. Anbumani said Mr. Rajapaksa is facing serious charges of committing genocide against Tamils in the civil war in 2009.

“There are rumours that he is trying to flee Sri Lanka and come to India with his family. There are reports that he could come to India through the sea route. Evidence of crimes committed by him in the final stages of the war has been collected by United Nations Human Rights Commission and he must be subjected to international war crimes investigation with the help of India and other countries,” he said.