Anbumani wants State Govt. to stop public smoking near schools

Dr. Anbumani said that young children could be affected by various types of cancer if they continue to inhale smoke in public places near their schools

January 31, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that public smoking near schools has increased, and added that the State Government must stop tobacco smoking near schools in public, as prohibited by law.

Dr. Anbumani said that young children could be affected by various types of cancer if they continue to inhale smoke in public places near their schools. “When I was the Union Minister for Health, I passed a law banning public smoking. But, the law banning public smoking is not being properly enforced. It should be strictly enforced,” he said.

