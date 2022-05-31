Anbumani wants ordinance against online games

May 31, 2022 18:13 IST

It need not wait for the next Assembly session, says the PMK president

A day after Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said the Tamil Nadu government would bring in legislation to ban online games with stakes, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the government to promulgate an ordinance instead of waiting for the next Assembly session.

“If the government is keen on imposing a ban on online gaming, it need not wait for the next Assembly session in October-November. Since the session is about five to six months away, online gaming would lead to an irreparable damage by then,” he said in a statement, pointing to several cases of suicide by those who had lost money in online games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)